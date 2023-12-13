Headlines: Election results, private school tax credit & pop culture stories on 2023

Voters overwhelmingly approve of the new OKC Thunder arena. (KOSU)

Republican Dusty Deevers wins special election in Lawton Senate race. (NewsOK)

Edmond voters pick primary candidates for special House election. (NewsOK)

Superintendent Ryan Walters criticizes appointment of TPS Superintendent Ebony Johnson. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa School Board member Jerry Griffin announces resignation. (Tulsa World)

Private school tax applications weren’t as high as the governor first reported. (NewsOK)

Governor Stitt plans an executive order to attack diversity, equity and inclusion programs. (NewsOK)

Lawmaker seeks probe into district attorney fees. (NewsOK)

Turnpike Authority approves first road projects from ACCESS Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma City officials are moving closer to updating the water disinfection system. (KOSU)

States from Oklahoma to Nebraska are trying to stop the spread of Eastern Red Cedar trees. (KOSU)

Oklahoma State launches project to improve STEM development. (KOSU)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is building momentum ahead of the awards season. (NewsOK)

A look at the top entertainment stories in Oklahoma over the past year. (Tulsa World)