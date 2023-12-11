© 2021 KOSU
The KOSU Daily

Headlines: Walters on TPS Superintendent, private school tax credit & Ollie Gordon accolades

Published December 11, 2023 at 6:26 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Local headlines for Monday, December 11, 2023

Superintendent Ryan Walters wants national search for TPS leader. (Tulsa World)

Lawmaker criticizes Walters and his aide over SDE information. (Tulsa World)

Tax credit for private school could already be exhausted. (NewsOK)

Legislative leaders call on higher ed to show results for continued funding. (NewsOK)

Lawmakers differ on how to recruit new businesses to state. (Oklahoma Voice)

Transportation Secretary sees challenges for taxes paid by mileage fees. (NewsOK)

Faith and tribal leaders work to reform criminal justice. (Oklahoma Voice)

Opioid settlement money is coming to local areas across the state. (Oklahoma Watch)

State Ethics Commission gets a new leader. (Oklahoma Voice)

Oklahoma gets its first ever mobile PET/CT scan. (KOSU)

Red Flag law could have prevented a shooter from getting a gun. (The Frontier)

Oklahoma Highway Patrol settles chase fatality lawsuit. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma County is offering a chance to deal with warrants without jail time. (NewsOK)

A Tulsa man finds himself at the center of a battle over tribal sovereignty. (KOSU)

Oklahoma high court debates state versus tribal compacts. (Oklahoma Voice)

Harvest Land Farm seeks to ease food insecurity. (Tulsa World)

OU study looks at tribal impact from climate change. (KOSU)

Procession honors the feast of St. Juan Diego. (NewsOK)

NE OKC celebrates opening of senior wellness center. (NewsOK)

Avoid bugs along with your Christmas Tree. (KOSU)

Small Oklahoma towns worth visiting during the holidays. (NewsOK)

Arguments for and against a new Thunder arena. (NewsOK)

OSU’s Ollie Gordon wins award for nation’s top running back. (Tulsa World)

The KOSU Daily Headlines
