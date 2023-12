Headlines: Walters attacks Library Association, Tulsa settles jaywalking lawsuit & private schools sue over sports classifications

State Superintendent Ryan Walters takes aim at the American Library Association. (KOSU)

Tulsa School Board receives another letter urging the hire of Ebony Johnson. (Tulsa World)

Attorney General Gentner Drummond lays out case against Catholic charter school. (Tulsa World)

State Supreme Court considers jurisdiction in tribal compact challenge. (Oklahoma Voice)

Former Cherokee AG Sara Hill moves a step closer to federal judgeship. (KOSU)

Congressman Hern endorses Trump for Republican nomination. (Tulsa World)

Ten candidates seek nomination for special election in Edmond. (NewsOK)

Next step in search for Race Massacre graves remains uncertain. (Tulsa World)

State Opioid Abatement Board receives 250 letters for grants. (KOSU)

Wildlife agency considers new rules for nongame fishes. (KOSU)

Director of the Wildlife Department resigns. (Tulsa World)

Ethics Commission hires a new director. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma Christian ends graduate degree and faces layoffs. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma offers bilingual services as Hispanic populations grow in rural areas. (KOSU)

Oklahoma City Council members berate County Commissioners over jail site. (NewsOK)

How OKC is working to grow its public transit system. (KOSU)

Tulsa settles $20K lawsuit by jaywalking Black juveniles for jaywalking. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa works to regrow its canopy after severe storms. (KOSU)

Oklahoma music artist advances to semi-finals on “The Voice”. (Tulsa World)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” releases for digital purchase. (Tulsa World)

OSSAA faces a lawsuit from five private schools over a sports classification rule. (NewsOK)