Headlines: Bacone College auction, Oklahoma County jail & new Thunder Arena

Bacone College faces possible closure ahead of auction this month. (KOSU)

Tulsa’s mayor calls on TPS to hire its interim superintendent for full position. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa County seeks repayment of ARPA funding from The Oasis Projects. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma County officials say new jail won’t impact Stockyards City. (KOSU)

Jail leadership acknowledges detainee release errors. (NewsOK)

McGirt pleads guilty to sexual abuse. (Tulsa World)

Department of Corrections employees are getting one-time bonuses. (Tulsa World)

Poultry processor closes stores in Oklahoma. (KOSU)

OSU vet hospital project gets architect and construction manager. (NewsOK)

A federal program hopes to reduce food waste. (KOSU)

OKC’s public transportation offers free fare days in December. (NewsOK)

Long-planned outlet mall in Jenks plans to open in August. (Tulsa World)

Cherokee Nation celebrates Wilma Mankiller Barbie. (Tulsa World)

Chanukah festival comes to Scissortail Park this Sunday. (NewsOK)

Christmas performances in northeast Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)

Vote on new Thunder Arena begins this week. (NewsOK)