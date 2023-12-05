Headlines: CRT ban arguments, state budget transparency & holiday season entertainment

Arguments begin over so-called Critical Race Theory ban. (KOSU)

Judge plans to dismiss lawsuit over Tulsa traffic ticket on tribal citizen. (Tulsa World)

Plan set for more transparent state budgeting process. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma County Jail Trust plans to pay bills to move detainees. (NewsOK)

Commissioners rule out Stockyard City for new Oklahoma County jail. (NewsOK)

A metro-OKC area school district plans to open a transition house for students with special needs. (KOSU)

SoonerCare opens dental plan enrollment. (KOSU)

Group seeks input to help suicide prevention. (NewsOK)

New Tulsa pet ordinance includes punishments of $100 to $500. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa receives $50K for clean energy initiative. (Tulsa World)

Tribes get funding to boost recycling efforts. (KOSU)

Crews begin work on historic OKC landmark building. (NewsOK)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” drops digitally this week. (NewsOK)

Shows across Oklahoma to put you in the holiday spirit. (NewsOK)