Headlines: TPS Accreditation changes, merit-based pay & college football bowls

Tulsa school officials regroup after more SBE accreditation requirements. (Tulsa World)

Few schools are participating in a merit-based pay program. (Tulsa World)

A private school tax credit program faces a delay. (KOSU)

Kingfisher property owners decry hazing settlement. (NewsOK)

Opponents of Catholic Charter school want judge removed from case. (Tulsa World)

Filing for Tulsa-area school board seats opens today. (Tulsa World)

Bacone College faces sheriff’s auction. (NewsOK)

Attorney General Gentner Drummond looks to opposes wage increase petition. (Tulsa World)

A State lawmaker wants to ease the ballot initiative process. (NewsOK)

Large number of homeless Oklahomans could lose Medicaid coverage. (NewsOK)

State officials call for legislation on hemp. (Tulsa World)

Investigators release initial necropsy report on dead longhorn at OSU. (O’Colly)

Oklahoma County Jail Trust takes up proposal to pay $750K to transport detainees. (NewsOK)

Report shows increase in Oklahoma's prison population. (KOSU)

A look at what a new Thunder arena could mean for the concert scene. (NewsOK)

Developer updates plans for $1B entertainment district in Norman. (KOSU)

Cherokee Nation celebrates traffic citation revenue-sharing agreements. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa International Airport begins construction on $100M control tower top. (Tulsa World)

Veterans group sells the oldest American Legion post in the state. (Tulsa World)

OKC Midtown’s Ludivine restaurant is closing its doors on New Years’ Eve. (NewsOK)

Oklahomans are shining on “The Voice”. (NewsOK)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” gets accolades from critics group. (Tulsa World)

Governor’s Arts Awards for 2024 includes KOSU’s Ryan LaCroix. (NewsOK)

Officials say PGA Championship helped land huge project. (Tulsa World)

Sooners get picked for Alamo Bowl against Arizona. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma State is heading to the Texas Bowl to face the Aggies. (NewsOK)