Headlines: Tulsa School goals, another state execution & Christmas light displays
Local headlines for Friday, December 1, 2023
State Board of Education approves new goals for Tulsa Schools. (Tulsa World)
SBE also sets deadline for TPS meeting. (Tulsa World)
Superintendent Ryan Walters proposes tying test scores to accreditation. (NewsOK)
SBE approves out-of-state attorneys for Walters’s Catholic Charter school case. (NewsOK)
Teaching “Killers of Flower Moon” is difficult in Oklahoma. (KOSU)
Private school tax credits applications begin today. (Oklahoma Voice)
State executes its fourth death row inmate of the year. (KOSU)
Governor Stitt faces criticism for his Native American Family Day. (Tulsa World)
Elected leaders want stronger protections for tenants. (KOSU)
Oklahoma City launches transit to reduce downtown traffic. (NewsOK)
Opera soprano Sarah Coburn holds benefit concert this weekend. (Tulsa World)
Locations to find Christmas lights for the holiday season. (NewsOK)