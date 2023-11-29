© 2021 KOSU
The KOSU Daily

Headlines: Sara Hill opposition, wild west of weed & sounds of the season

Published November 29, 2023 at 6:26 AM CST
Local headlines for Wednesday, November 29, 2023

The head of the State Republican Party opposes tribal nominee for judgeship. (Tulsa World)

A Wynnewood refinery wins ruling over EPA in federal court. (KOSU)

Judge grants Tulsa’s request for stay in trial from Trump protestor. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma County considers $30M bond for new jail. (NewsOK)

$49M bond in Moore is going to widen and resurface roads. (NewsOK)

Bacone College seeks to avoid auction. (Tulsa World)

Regulators say Oklahoma is no longer the “wild west of weed”. (Tulsa World)

OKC School District approves one charter, denies three others. (NewsOK)

For the first time since 2012, the USDA updates its Plant Hardiness Map. (KOSU)

Oklahoma City moves to the next level in its heat island mapping. (KOSU)

Shopping ideas to find those unique gifts. (NewsOK)

A look ahead at holiday themed music events in northeast Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)

