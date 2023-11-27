Headlines: Minimum wage challenge, Stitt’s legal fees & Pokes look to Texas

State Chamber and Farm Bureau challenge minimum wage initiative petition. (Oklahoma Voice)

Corporation Commission agrees to cap on PSO rate increase. (Tulsa World)

Attorney General Drummond says women shouldn’t be jailed for abortions. (Tulsa World)

Barry Switzer becomes latest to criticize Stitt over cockfighting. (Tulsa World)

Report shows state is paying $3.3M in Gov. Stitt’s tribal legal fees. (Oklahoma Voice)

Audit finds state GOP underreported more than $1M in campaign expenditures. (Tulsa World)

Treasurer criticizes state’s largest pension fund for business ban exemption. (Oklahoma Watch)

Retired worker sues state over business blacklist. (NewsOK)

Transgender actor Elliot Page joins lawsuit against state anti-gender care law. (Tulsa World)

Judge dismisses TPD officer’s wrongful termination lawsuit. (Tulsa World)

Tiger King’s Joe Exotic fails to get a new trial. (NewsOK)

Kingfisher Schools settles out of court on hazing lawsuit. (KOSU)

Moms for Liberty complaint prompts math textbook dispute. (Oklahoma Voice)

New law aims to increase the number of advanced placement classes. (Oklahoma Watch)

TPS faces an experience drain. (Tulsa World)

Edmond Schools receive high marks. (NewsOK)

Moore District buys former high school building for alternative students. (NewsOK)

Health officials raise concerns about RSV and flu. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa native delivers aid to war-torn Ukraine. (Tulsa World)

OKC Motel 6 is getting a conversion to house homeless. (NewsOK)

Tulsa gets ready to roll out another program to end homelessness. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa nears record in new home construction. (Tulsa World)

OKC creates first parking protected bike lane. (KOSU)

United Methodists remain hopeful despite departures. (NewsOK)

Tulsa’s Salvation Army launches $200,000 fund drive. (Tulsa World)

Scorsese explains cameo in “Killers of the Flower Moon”. (NewsOK)

“Reservation Dogs” production company teams with animal care group. (Tulsa World)

Study finds new Thunder Arena could bring $1.3B boost. (NewsOK)

Cowboys earn spot to take on vacating Texas. (Tulsa World)