Headlines: Stitt video removed, family planning funds & Thanksgiving weekend travel
Local headlines for Tuesday, November 21, 2023
YouTube removes Governor Stitt video in support of cockfighting. (Tulsa World)
Company handling school voucher website plans December First launch. (NewsOK)
Tulsa retiree files lawsuit against state’s blacklist of banks. (Tulsa World)
State seeks dismissal of health information exchange lawsuit. (NewsOK)
AG Drummond files suit against Biden Administration over family planning. (Tulsa World)
OKC developer faces accusations of misusing funds. (NewsOK)
Gun violence survivors might delay seeking mental health assistance. (KOSU)
TSET awards nearly $4.6M for health improvement projects. (KOSU)
Amazon plans to develop its first solar farm in Oklahoma. (KOSU)
High profile, controversial mega church pastor dies at the age of 70. (NewsOK)
Economic hardship threatens Oklahoma’s historic black towns. (KOSU)
Route 66’s Round Barn in Arcadia Is getting a facelift. (KOSU)
Interfaith Thanksgiving service focuses on gratitude. (NewsOK)
Things to do over the holiday. (NewsOK)
High travel anticipated for the Thanksgiving Day weekend. (Tulsa World)