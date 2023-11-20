Headlines: Epic bank accounts, maternal death rates & El Nino winter

AG Drummond is going after the accounts of Epic Charter School founders. (Tulsa World)

Cockfighting opponents criticize video from Governor Stitt to Gamefowl Commission. (KOSU)

Tribal tag ticketing stirs furor. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma is extending its moratorium on marijuana licenses. (Tulsa World)

Maternal death rates in Oklahoma are rising. (NewsOK)

Abortion ban is leading to higher number of vasectomies. (Tulsa World)

Enid residents are fighting extremism and voter apathy. (NewsOK)

State Democrats hope to pick up seats in coming special elections. (Tulsa World)

Group calls for open primaries in Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

State charter schools rank in the top ten for academics. (Oklahoma Voice)

Four charter schools are seeking to open in 2025. (Oklahoma Voice)

Another Tulsa Schools Administrator announces resignation. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma is seeing a rise in kindergartners not getting vaccinated. (KOSU)

FDA issues voluntary recall of cantaloupe from OKC-based company. (KOSU)

Tulsa calls for delay in civil lawsuit from Trump protestor. (Tulsa World)

Newcomer Academy integrates new residents into American education. (Tulsa World)

Meteorologists are predicting a colder, wetter winter this season. (Tulsa World)