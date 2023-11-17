Headlines: Stitt’s cockfighting comments, Starbucks strike & OSU faces Houston

Stitt spokesperson says supportive comments to cockfighters was a pro-ag message. (NewsOK)

Report shows problems with state agency over budget and accounting. (Oklahoma Watch)

AG Gentner Drummond plans to address the tribal tag ticket fight. (NewsOK)

Superintendent Ryan Walters releases discipline plan simply rehashing current laws. (NewsOK)

Kingfisher School District settles football hazing lawsuit for $5M. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma schools are looking at an old way of teaching students to read. (KOSU)

Former Cherokee AG Sara Hill face grilling in U.S. Senate panel. (KOSU)

Supporters of $15 an hour minimum pay file for initiative petition. (Tulsa World)

OKC Starbucks workers join national counterparts in strike. (KOSU)

Tinker gets contract to service two types of military planes through 2034. (NewsOK)

Donations sought for Thanksgiving meals. (Tulsa World)

Organizations also need volunteers for the holidays. (NewsOK)

Grocery stores allow for purchase of alcohol on Thanksgiving. (NewsOK)

OKC’s Red Earth TreeFest celebrates holidays in Native American style. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma Hall of Fame names eight new inductees. (NewsOK)

Route 66 Museum offers free admission. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma’s Darci Lynne is returning to America’s Got Talent. (NewsOK)

Retro mania Comic Con comes to Tulsa this weekend. (Tulsa World)

Sooners prepare for game with Brigham Young University. (NewsOK)

Pokes hope to recover from last week’s devastating loss. (Tulsa World)