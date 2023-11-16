Headlines: Muscogee Nation sues Tulsa, Stitt support cockfighting & new NBA arena
Tulsa faces lawsuit from the Muscogee Nation. (KOSU)
Records show tribal nations are sharing info with state. (NewsOK)
Former Cherokee Attorney General Sara Hill faces Senate panel. (Tulsa World)
Senator Mullin defends challenge against union leader. (NewsOK)
Governor Stitt’s support of a cockfighting group draws criticism. (Tulsa World)
Oklahoma’s Josh Brecheen and Kevin Hern vote against government shutdown plan. (NewsOK)
State report cards show schools struggling with academics. (Oklahoma Voice)
Education Department hears from supporters of state’s only alternative virtual school. (NewsOK)
Bomb threat evacuates Westmoore High School. (NewsOK)
Starbucks in Midwest City votes to unionize. (KOSU)
Tulsa resolution on Israel is facing a rewrite. (Tulsa World)
Oklahoma County votes to help a nonprofit retirement center out of bankruptcy. (NewsOK)
“Killers of the Flower Moon” actors talk about film as actors’ strike ends. (Tulsa World)
Oklahoma City Chamber pushes for new NBA Arena. (NewsOK)