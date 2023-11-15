Headlines: Abortion laws suspended, election results & tourism goals shattered

State Supreme Court puts anti-abortion laws on hold. (Tulsa World)

Justices reject Superintendent Ryan Walters attempt to intervene in Catholic Charter suit. (Tulsa World)

Conservative group Moms for Liberty sets sight on scholastic book fairs. (NewsOK)

Parents push back against conservative group’s call for a book to be banned. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa Public Schools delays decision on next leader. (Tulsa World)

Elections end with mixed results across 24 counties. (KOSU)

Senator Mullin challenges union leader at hearing. (Tulsa World)

Authorities seize 36 tons of illegal marijuana. (KOSU)

Public-private court debt collection scheme faces a legal challenge. (Oklahoma Watch)

Mother of mentally ill man who died in Lawton jail files lawsuit. (KOSU)

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says half of WIC eligible people aren't using it. (KOSU)

Studies show dangerous levels of nitrate in Midwest drinking water. (KOSU)

Researchers say bird flu among backyard flocks is rising. (KOSU)

Amazon plans a solar farm in Kiowa County. (NewsOK)

Canoo announces build of first electric vehicles in Oklahoma since 2006. (Oklahoma Voice)

The National Climate Assessment includes information on Oklahoma's future. (KOSU)

Oklahoma ranks among the highest for power disruption this winter. (KOSU)

OKPOP Museum plans a new Van Gogh exhibit. (Tulsa World)

An iconic Route 66 statue is getting a companion. (Tulsa World)

Facelift planned for Arcadia’s Round Barn. (NewsOK)

Tourists to Oklahoma shatter goal set by officials. (Tulsa World)