Headlines: Tribal tag ticketing, alternative school rules & Okie GRAMMY nominations

Tribal tag ticketing is increasing angst. (NewsOK)

Questions are growing over OHP ticketing tribal tags. (KOSU)

New education rules could negatively impact alternative schools. (KOSU)

Supporters of alternative school are speaking out. (NewsOK)

Attorney General Gentner Drummond opposes PSO rate change. (Tulsa World)

Police are using iPads to help those in mental health crisis. (Oklahoma Voice)

Texas water district offers to pay experts to resolve Red River dispute. (Oklahoma Watch)

Oklahoma lawmaker joins health caucus to improve access and affordability. (KOSU)

OKC residents are helping to clean up water resources. (KOSU)

New youth rowing league honors six members of the Sisters of Mercy religious order. (NewsOK)

Edmond seals deal to turn contested land into a wilderness area. (NewsOK)

An OKC band director gets chance to march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. (NewsOK)

Paycom Center announces performers coming next year. (NewsOK)

A few Oklahomans garner nominations for GRAMMYs. (KOSU)