Headlines: Tribal tag concerns, Massachusetts pork law & MCU’s “Echo” Oklahoma connection

A crackdown on tribal tags is raising questions. (KOSU)

DPS told by lawmakers 12 years ago to figure out issue with tribal tags. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma is expecting a decline in fuel taxes with rise in hybrid and electric vehicles. (Tulsa World)

Law enforcement looks at ways to improve encounters with autism. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma County plans “fast-track” booking. (NewsOK)

Research shows competency at issue in release of convicted murderers. (NewsOK)

State lacks mental health providers. (Tulsa World)

Corporation Commission gives emails over Winter Storm Uri to AG. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma transgender-care law heads to appellate court. (Tulsa World)

Grand Jury seeks ouster of Cotton County Commissioner. (NewsOK)

Broken Arrow voters are deciding on a $52M bond package tomorrow. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa Schools interim leader says district needs to take a direct approach in challenges. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa Race Massacre survivor turns 109-years-old. (KOSU)

Upcoming dinner to discuss National Monument and Greenwood District. (Tulsa World)

OSU American Indian Studies professor finds her “home”. (KOSU)

Tulsa districts still have $1M to spend on community development priority projects. (Tulsa World)

Shawnee homelessness advocates question permit ordinance. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma group questions lawsuit over Massachusetts pork law. (KOSU)

Warehouse building boom is losing momentum. (NewsOK)

Two OKC eateries earn Black Kitchen Initiative grants. (NewsOK)

Local FFA chapters earn national awards. (Tulsa World)

Lecturer in Tulsa talks about theories of time and space. (Tulsa World)

Artist seeks to build 50-foot-tall statue of Wiley Post. (NewsOK)

Mural honors Black Medal of Honor recipient. (NewsOK)

First Americans Museum mural honors “Reservation Dogs”. (NewsOK)

Marvel Cinematic Universe television show finds history in Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)