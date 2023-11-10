Headlines: Tribal license plates, marijuana signage crackdown & Heartland Flyer extension

Highway Patrol turns attention to tribal license plates. (KOSU)

Concerns are growing over foreign-owned land. (Investigate Midwest)

Agreement brings teachers from Taiwan to teach Mandarin in Oklahoma classes. (NewsOK)

State Superintendent Ryan Walters is getting involved in Catholic charter lawsuit. (Tulsa World)

Leader of the new Tulsa Classical Academy resigns abruptly. (Tulsa World)

State invests $15M more in Israeli bonds. (Oklahoma Voice)

Ballistics implicates Oklahoma judge in Texas shooting. (NewsOK)

Marijuana agency cracks down on illegal signage among marijuana growers. (KOSU)

State health officials are working to reduce the number of young people who vape. (KOSU)

Tulsa’s News Channel Eight plans to move production to Oklahoma City. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa signed letter of agreement for new public safety center before vote. (Tulsa World)

New law could impact what you eat and drink. (NewsOK)

As one church closes another opens. (NewsOK)

Northeast Oklahoma is seeing a rental housing boom. (Tulsa World)

Another OKC restaurant shuts its doors. (NewsOK)

New book explores the life of Joe Cocker and legendary tour with Leon Russell. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma and Kansas officials say they are hopeful for a Heartland Flyer extension. (KOSU)