Headlines: School voucher costs, medical marijuana signs & Osage wedding coats

Price tag for a school voucher program is increasing. (KOSU)

New proposed rule at SDE threatens an alternative school. (Tulsa World)

Department of Education rolls out a tutoring program. (KOSU)

Reproductive rights advocates look to Ohio for ideas on Oklahoma abortion measure. (NewsOK)

PPB recommends clemency for death row inmate Phillip Hancock. (NewsOK)

AG’s investigation of Winter Storm Uri turns to the Corporation Commission. (KOSU)

Mental health experts say “bold” steps are needed to protect a future workforce. (KOSU)

Tribal leaders give lawmakers a history lesson on compacts. (KOSU)

Speaker says tribal compacts need work. (NewsOK)

State is enforcing medical marijuana sign law. (NewsOK)

Sex scandal costs former judge his law license. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma business leaders are expecting a recession in the spring. (NewsOK)

A Veterans Day Parade is taking place tomorrow in downtown Tulsa. (Tulsa World)

Osage wedding coats still hold a special place for the tribe. (KOSU)