Headlines: Turnpike expansion bonds, civil right curriculum & Pokes playoff rankings

Turnpike Authority sells first bonds for ACCESS expansion project. (Tulsa World)

Race Massacre survivors take lawsuit to the State Supreme Court. (KOSU)

Tulsa County wants the high court to revisit corrections subsidies. (Tulsa World)

Black leaders voice distrust of civil rights curriculum. (Oklahoma Voice)

Lawmakers get a history lesson in tribal compacts. (Tulsa World)

OKC School District considers calendar changes. (NewsOK)

Four new charter schools apply to open in OKC. (Oklahoma Voice)

State sees slight decline in revenue. (NewsOK)

Tulsa Housing Solutions leader plans to leave and relocate to Texas. (Tulsa World)

State Mental Health commissioner is stepping down from position. (Oklahoma Voice)

Pandemic protections are ending for Oklahomans on Medicaid. (Oklahoma Watch)

Expansion project to add 60 new beds to Laureate Psychiatric Clinic. (Tulsa World)

Scientists are raising concerns about a decline in the number of insects. (KOSU)

Oklahoma Wildlife revises rules for hunting and fishing. (KOSU)

Chickasaw Nation’s OKANA resort on track for opening in early 2025. (NewsOK)

Barbie creator honors Cherokee Chief Wilma Mankiller. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa plans to honor the late Dwight Twilley. (Tulsa World)

OKC Zoo welcomes a new giraffe. (KOSU)

OSU Cowboys leapfrog over the Sooners in playoff rankings. (Tulsa World)