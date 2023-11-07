Headlines: Oklahoma’s conservative lawmakers, Congressional Farm Bill & Choctaw “Echo” screening

Oklahoma ranks as the second-most conservative legislature. (NewsOK)

Attorney General considers options after federal family planning grants were cut. (NewsOK)

Lawmakers learn of rise in marijuana related overdose in kids. (Tulsa World)

New laws aim to expand mental health care access. (KOSU)

Oklahoma’s Congressional delegation is stressing the need for a Farm Bill. (KOSU)

USDA announces new standards for organic livestock. (KOSU)

Superintendent Ryan Walters announces plan to expand online tutoring. (NewsOK)

Race Massacre survivor lawsuit goes to State Supreme Court. (Tulsa World)

Price is plummeting for a marijuana farm involved in illegal growing raids. (NewsOK)

Stores are now selling Narcan over the counter. (KOSU)

Oklahoma County drops plans to use COVID funds to pay bills. (NewsOK)

Tulsa provides city services “on the go”. (Tulsa World)

Bowfishing anglers worry about state regulations on sport. (Oklahoma Voice)

BOK Center announces Winterfest details. (Tulsa World)

Boom Town Creamery announces new flavor from OKC Mayor David Holt. (NewsOK)

Choctaw Nation gets screening for Native American hero “Echo”. (NewsOK)