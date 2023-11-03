© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The KOSU Daily

Headlines: Stitt in Israel, sports betting proposal & Bedlam football ending

Published November 3, 2023 at 6:41 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Local headlines for Friday, November 3, 2023

Governor Stitt joins the governor Texas in trip to Israel. (Oklahoma Voice)

Stitt offers new sports betting proposition. (Tulsa World)

Mayor G.T. Bynum hopes for better cooperation with the Tribes. (Tulsa World)

Tribes claim land of former Talihina Veterans Center. (Tulsa World)

A TPS board member calls for end of sponsorship for Honor Academy. (Tulsa World)

Authorities arrest six in Wewoka connected to gang violence. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma churches are filling in the gaps of sex education. (KOSU)

Oklahoma organizations are working to provide food for Afghan refugees. (KOSU)

Researchers install bat houses instead of pesticides. (KOSU)

Zac Hanson puts song on auction block for charity. (Tulsa World)

An Oklahoma artist becomes a part of Beatles history. (NewsOK)

Upcoming event focuses on the women of Route 66. (NewsOK)

Downtown Days of Wonder promotes holiday attractions. (Tulsa World)

History of Bedlam football shows unification of politicians from different parties. (NewsOK)

Fans have mixed feelings about the end of Bedlam football. (NewsOK)

Tags
The KOSU Daily Headlines
Stay Connected
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content