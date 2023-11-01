© 2021 KOSU
The KOSU Daily

Headlines: Ardmore after Michelin, new state laws & college football rankings

Published November 1, 2023 at 6:10 AM CDT
Local headlines for Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Ardmore leaders talk with lawmakers about future post-Michelin. (NewsOK)

Dozens of state laws take effect today. (Tulsa World)

New law bars dual serving on school boards. (Oklahoma Voice)

New law allows for six weeks of maternity leave for state workers. (NewsOK)

Poultry companies call for an end to 18-year-old lawsuit. (KOSU)

Three Tulsa-area residents face sentences in PPP loan fraud. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa is trying again to find an operator for low-barrier shelter. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma City plans to buy Dewey Elementary and make a park. (NewsOK)

Report shows food insecurity is getting worse. (Tulsa World)

Veterans’ Home in Talihina closes this week. (Oklahoma Voice)

An online resource for affordable housing is getting revamped. (NewsOK)

Discussion on Thursday focusses on Christian nationalism. (Tulsa World)

Kids of all ages take place in 124-year-old livestock show. (KOSU)

Temperatures are moving up as we head into the weekend. (Tulsa World)

Sooners and Cowboys in top 25 for College Football Playoff rankings. (Tulsa World)

