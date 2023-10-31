© 2021 KOSU
Headlines: Ardmore future post-Michelin, Oklahoma credit rating & “Flower Moon” locations

Published October 31, 2023 at 6:12 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Local headlines for Tuesday, October 31, 2023

State leaders want to hear from Ardmore officials after Michelin plans to close. (KOSU)

Experts warn lawmakers of fallout from ignoring medical debt. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma’s largest state employee group criticizes state treasurer over boycott. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma gets a boost to its credit rating. (KOSU)

House Education chairman raises concerns about resignation of SDE employee. (NewsOK)

Tulsa Public Schools approves charter despite accusations of racism. (Tulsa World)

Former Tulsa Schools officials pleads guilty in federal court. (KOSU)

Wewoka officials are worrying over a rise in gang violence. (NewsOK)

Hard freeze coming overnight. (NewsOK)

Pumpkin harvests are coming in just in time for Halloween. (KOSU)

Vinita theme park breaks ground. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma places to explore for “Killer of the Flower Moon” history. (NewsOK)

The KOSU Daily Headlines
