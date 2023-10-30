Headlines: Confidential minor services ending, Oklahoma County jail & Bedlam football

County clinics stop providing confidential services to minors. (The Frontier)

Stillwater Schools faces accusations of trying to circumvent the State Board of Education. (KOSU)

OKC School Board approves raise for superintendent. (NewsOK)

Tulsa Republican lawmaker wants free school lunches for kids. (Tulsa World)

Domestic violence advocates say stricter gun laws could save thousands of lives. (Oklahoma Voice)

Phantom dark money group resurfaces in SW Oklahoma election. (The Frontier)

Oklahoma sees a drop in the number of employees and hours worked. (Tulsa World)

Plan for new Oklahoma County Jail hits a wall. (NewsOK)

Tulsa city councilor wants answers on homelessness. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma ranks in the top six for states in food insecurity. (KOSU)

New Oklahoma City health plan skips insurers entirely. (NewsOK)

Poultry firm seeks dismissal of 18-year-old lawsuit. (Tulsa World)

Churches deal with life after leaving the United Methodist Church. (NewsOK)

Report looks at Oklahoma City’s most dangerous roads and intersections. (NewsOK)

New OKC regulation on e-scooters reflects state law. (NewsOK)

Survey finds Oklahoma City is a good place to live. (NewsOK)

Historic OKC district is seeing innovative housing. (NewsOK)

Edmond Ambulance service replacing EMSA selects new base. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame honors Cherokee admiral. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa mourns death of local PFLAG founder. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa-born comic book artist Steve Erwin dies. (Tulsa World)

Event in Tulsa honors Tallchief sisters. (KOSU)

Nuggets spoil OKC Thunder home opener. (NewsOK)

The final chapter of Bedlam football is coming this weekend. (Tulsa World)