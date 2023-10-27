Headlines: Gender changes denied, Michelin plant closing and SkasdiCon in Tahlequah

State Board of Education denies gender changes at two public schools. (Tulsa World)

TPS reports on progress while Superintendent Walters demands results. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma Tax Commission is creating a website on school voucher plan. (NewsOK)

TPS implements new weapons detectors at games. (Tulsa World)

Lawmakers hear about lack of mental health care for juveniles. (Tulsa World)

State legislators consider changes in utility rate process. (NewsOK)

Former governors discuss failures, successes and tribal relations. (Tulsa World)

Michelin plant in Ardmore plans to shut its doors. (KOSU)

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority gets set to resume ACCESS Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

Poultry issue heads to judge after mediation fails. (Tulsa World)

EPA funds environmental justice projects in the Chickasaw Nation and OKC. (KOSU)

An Oklahoma organization is using rap battles to raise awareness of mental health. (KOSU)

Oologah’s Zach Bryan garners 14 Billboard Music Award nominations. (Tulsa World)

Checotah’s Carrie Underwood to present at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma Opry launches $10M capital campaign with concert. (NewsOK)

Garth Brooks plans to release his 14th studio album. (Tulsa World)

Owner of building used in “Killers of the Flower Moon” plans museum. (NewsOK)

How Martin Scorsese made "Killers of the Flower Moon". (KOSU)

“Reservation Dogs” actors and “Prey” producer appear at SkasdiCon. (Tulsa World)