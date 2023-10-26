Headlines: School voucher rules, Massachusetts pig law & Reign of Terror

School voucher rules advance to governor. (KOSU)

Dept. of Education grant manager resigns after four months on the job. (Tulsa World)

Panel chooses to not approve Stitt negotiated gaming compacts. (Tulsa World)

Domestic violence shelters call on state lawmakers form more funding. (Oklahoma Voice)

Oklahoma joins in suit against Massachusetts pork law. (KOSU)

Mental health clinic focuses on post 9/11 veterans’ needs. (NewsOK)

Report looks at the dangers of vaping and e-cigarettes on young children. (KOSU)

New Tulsa index shows strengths and weaknesses of neighborhoods. (Tulsa World)

Osage citizens talk about seeing Reign of Terror on the big screen. (KOSU)