Headlines: Facebook lawsuit, groundwater levels & new Thunder season

Oklahoma joins in lawsuit against parent company of Facebook. (NewsOK)

Textbook companies are withdrawing from Oklahoma. (Oklahoma Voice)

House Committee looks at child labor laws in other states. (Tulsa World)

AG says compacts negotiated by Governor Stitt are invalid. (Tulsa World)

State lawmakers are studying the decline in aquifer levels. (KOSU)

Tribal communities are suffering from a lack of drinking water. (KOSU)

Faith leaders denounce rise in Xenophobia amid Mideast conflict. (NewsOK)

Judge awards $1.6M to fired Black trucker. (NewsOK)

State Supreme Court declines involvement in Kingfisher football coach case. (NewsOK)

The value of land at Skiatook Lake has jumped from $16M in 2005 to $251M. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma City is expanding its limits into Moore. (NewsOK)

A former Osage Principal Chief talks about “Killers of the Flower Moon”. (KOSU)

Upcoming Halloween and fall events in northeast Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)

Thunder gets ready for a new season. (NewsOK)