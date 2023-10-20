© 2021 KOSU
The KOSU Daily

Headlines: Chronic absenteeism, Oklahoma crime rate & a Golden Hurricane loss

Published October 20, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT
Local headlines for Friday, October 20, 2023

Oklahoma is facing chronic absenteeism in its schools. (Oklahoma Voice)

National advocacy group sets sights on Oklahoma’s deal with PragerU. (KOSU)

Oklahoma is seeing a drop in crime, but rates remain above the national average. (NewsOK)

Student loan repayments begin again this month. (KOSU)

UPS delivers jobs to OKC just in time for the holiday rush. (NewsOK)

Tulsa musician Dwight Twilley dies at the age of 72. (KOSU)

Tulsa Opera names city counselor as new general director. (Tulsa World)

An Oklahoma music artist talks about the long road to “The Voice”. (Tulsa World)

Philbrook Museum exhibit explores transforming power of art. (Tulsa World)

Bison herd thrives on the tallgrass prairie in Osage County. (KOSU)

"Killers of the Flower Moon" opens today in theaters. (Tulsa World)

TU Golden Hurricane falls to the Rice Owls. (Tulsa World)

The KOSU Daily Headlines
