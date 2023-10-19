Headlines: Republican diversity ban, Mullin blames Iran & "Flower Moon" panel

Conservative lawmakers want to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion. (Oklahoma Voice)

Governor Stitt defends his trip to California amid travel ban. (NewsOK)

State Supreme Court plans to hear case tied to McGirt. (NewsOK)

Panel suggests limiting medical marijuana potency to tackle mental health. (Tulsa World)

Lawmakers investigate elder care in Oklahoma. (KOSU)

Event focuses on solidarity for Israel. (NewsOK)

Senator Mullin says Iran is the “Head of the Snake” in attack on Israel. (Tulsa World)

President Biden nominates Cherokee AG to federal judgeship. (Tulsa World)

Vinita annexes land for theme park. (Tulsa World)

New study looks at the definition of "Midwest". (KOSU)

OKC’s Adventure District plans recreation, hotel, restaurants and retail. (NewsOK)

"Killers of the Flower Moon" panel says movie and book spark conversations. (KOSU)