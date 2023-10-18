Headlines: Tribal compacts, Kate Barnard’s story & monarch butterflies

Lawmakers’ tribal compact extensions clear first hurdle. (Oklahoma Voice)

Legislative leaders are getting a pay hike. (Tulsa World)

Poll shows feelings on new NBA arena and opinion of Governor Stitt. (KOSU)

Trump leads in presidential fundraising in Oklahoma. (Oklahoma Watch)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” could help restart film rebate talk. (Oklahoma Voice)

Oklahoma’s first female elected official had career ruined for investigating Osage murders. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma Muslim group plans “Prayers for Palestine” event. (NewsOK)

Attorneys for man in wrongful conviction want him found “actually innocent”. (NewsOK)

Survey shows Tulsans mixed on homeless policy. (Tulsa World)

TPS is getting $100K to expand its urban agriculture program. (Tulsa World)

EPA seeks public input on herbicide strategy. (KOSU)

A nonprofit is helping scientists learn more about monarch butterflies. (KOSU)