© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The KOSU Daily

Headlines: Ethics leader search, pandemic funding & “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Published October 17, 2023 at 6:14 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Local headlines for Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Oklahoma extends search for new leader after AG’ criticism. (Oklahoma Voice)

TPS Board delays renewal of a popular charter school. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa Public Schools loses another top administrator amid shakeup of staff. (Tulsa World)

Enid man faces sentence for threatening government officials online. (NewsOK)

A judge calls on OKC motel to boost security. (NewsOK)

Lawmakers listen to experts on artificial intelligence. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma agency moves closer to ending its 13-year disability services waitlist. (KOSU)

Governor distributes final $17.7M in pandemic relief funds. (Oklahoma Watch)

OKC selects operator for its newest senior health and wellness center. (KOSU)

Mother and daughter share teacher of the year awards. (Tulsa World)

Award-winning national podcast focuses its third season on an Oklahoma farmer. (KOSU)

Longtime radio DJ says comments led to firing. (NewsOK)

Pumpkinville celebrates ten years. (NewsOK)

Oklahomans concerned HB1775 bans teaching of Osage murders. (Oklahoma Voice)

Osage citizens want to know the future of the White Hair Memorial. (KOSU)

Oklahoma’s state flag intersects with the Osage Reign of Terror. (NewsOK)

Filmmaker Scorsese talks about setting for “Killers of the Flower Moon”. (Tulsa World)

Tags
The KOSU Daily Headlines
Stay Connected
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content