Headlines: Ethics leader search, pandemic funding & “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Oklahoma extends search for new leader after AG’ criticism. (Oklahoma Voice)

TPS Board delays renewal of a popular charter school. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa Public Schools loses another top administrator amid shakeup of staff. (Tulsa World)

Enid man faces sentence for threatening government officials online. (NewsOK)

A judge calls on OKC motel to boost security. (NewsOK)

Lawmakers listen to experts on artificial intelligence. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma agency moves closer to ending its 13-year disability services waitlist. (KOSU)

Governor distributes final $17.7M in pandemic relief funds. (Oklahoma Watch)

OKC selects operator for its newest senior health and wellness center. (KOSU)

Mother and daughter share teacher of the year awards. (Tulsa World)

Award-winning national podcast focuses its third season on an Oklahoma farmer. (KOSU)

Longtime radio DJ says comments led to firing. (NewsOK)

Pumpkinville celebrates ten years. (NewsOK)

Oklahomans concerned HB1775 bans teaching of Osage murders. (Oklahoma Voice)

Osage citizens want to know the future of the White Hair Memorial. (KOSU)

Oklahoma’s state flag intersects with the Osage Reign of Terror. (NewsOK)

Filmmaker Scorsese talks about setting for “Killers of the Flower Moon”. (Tulsa World)