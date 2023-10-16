Headlines: Catholic charter school, trans youth therapy ending & “Killer of the Flower Moon”

Board chairman refuses to sign contract for Catholic charter school. (Tulsa World)

Epic leaders face more charges bringing total to 15. (Tulsa World)

Study shows corporal punishment persists in schools. (NewsOK)

Hormone therapy for trans youth ends November First. (Oklahoma Voice)

Tulsa receives $13M to help with youth mental health services. (KOSU)

Speaker replaces pension board members over energy boycott law. (Oklahoma Watch)

Eliminating the income tax isn’t new in Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)

Sexual assault survivors sometimes have far to travel for help. (NewsOK)

Families struggling with state’s child welfare system. (The Frontier)

Man involved in deputy shooting released after mix-up. (NewsOK)

Report shows decline of smokers in Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)

United Methodist Conference votes to allow more than 40 churches to leave denomination. (NewsOK)

Diverse faiths join in supporting Israel. (NewsOK)

Fire investigation finds OG&E contractors had no oversight or inspections. (NewsOK)

A butterfly farm near Bixby gets funding for underserved producers. (KOSU)

Sewer moratorium stops some development in Midwest City. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma military families could get help with childcare. (Oklahoma Voice)

Paycom CEO’s trauma therapy inspires free mental health retreat in Guthrie. (NewsOK)

Van Gogh exhibit opens. (Tulsa World)

Rock star Pink plans visit to Oklahoma next month. (NewsOK)

Report coming soon on Race Massacre and reparations. (Tulsa World)

Clara Luper center provides a conduit for civil right legacy. (NewsOK)

“Native America” PBS series returns next week narrated by Joy Harjo. (Tulsa World)

Trials and Tribulations of convicting the Osage murderers. (Tulsa World)

Osage chief recalls family’s peril during the Reign of Terror. (NewsOK)

Flower Moon’s Lily Gladstone says she feels at home in Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” author says it’s a story he had to tell. (Tulsa World)