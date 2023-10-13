Headlines: Impact of war in Israel, COVID-19 vaccines & watching the eclipse

Oklahoma natives bear witness to fear and bravery in Israel. (NewsOK)

Tulsan tells story of attack by Hamas on Israel. (Tulsa World)

Senator Lankford responds to lack of leadership in the U.S. House. (Tulsa World)

Farmers say they haven't yet felt the impact without passage of a new farm bill. (KOSU)

Oklahoma sees a drop in ACT test scores. (KOSU)

State Education Department begins paying bonuses. (NewsOK)

Autism advocates call on lawmakers to pass drivers’ license safety law. (Oklahoma Voice)

Grant of $13M helps Tulsa focus on children’s mental health. (Tulsa World)

Some Oklahomans are having trouble getting the new COVID-19 vaccines. (KOSU)

Nichols Hills Starbucks worker wants new vote to end union. (NewsOK)

The percentage of adults who smoke in Oklahoma is declining. (KOSU)

Oklahoma County claims more funds from lawsuit with e-cigarette maker. (NewsOK)

Booker T. Washington counselor named as finalist for national award. (Tulsa World)

OKC names operator for northwest senior wellness center. (NewsOK)

Filmmaker John Waters bring one-man show to Cain’s Ballroom. (Tulsa World)

Real Okie Superheroes raises money for Christmas campaign. (Tulsa World)

The legacy of an Osage icon was wrapped up in a legal saga. (KOSU)

Tulsan and “Reservation Dogs” director takes job as producer on Navajo series. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma Native American artist earns acclaim for beadwork. (NewsOK)

Oklahomans could see the solar eclipse this weekend. (Tulsa World)