Headlines: Board of Education resignation, Race Massacre survivors & family-friendly Halloween

Another State Board of Education member resigns. (Tulsa World)

Governor Stitt picks a new Tulsa district judge. (Tulsa World)

Lawmakers told oil and gas protection law needs fixing. (Tulsa World)

State agencies consider pay hikes after report on underpaid workers. (Oklahoma Voice)

Texas Republican dismisses his own lawsuit against Trump on Oklahoma ballot. (NewsOK)

Attorney for survivors of 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre urges haste from the courts. (Tulsa World)

Law Enforcement officials are saying little about manhunt for man who shot deputy. (NewsOK)

OCPD arrests another one of its own. (NewsOK)

Another OKC police office faces prostitution charges. (NewsOK)

Authorities seize thousands of plants in marijuana grow raid. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma County offers $2.5M for 51 acres for new jail. (NewsOK)

Tulsa hears options for a new or expanded courthouse. (Tulsa World)

Norman begins search for water lines made of lead. (KOSU)

New future for former Rainbow Records building in OKC. (NewsOK)

A new Bricktown hotel might be on hold while questions persist. (NewsOK)

Statewide soccer tournament unites Special Olympics volunteers and players. (Tulsa World)

Halloween and Day of the Dead events include families. (NewsOK)