Headlines: Election results, Perry Lott exonerated & Lillie Morrell Burkhart remembered

Results are coming in on elections in 22 counties across the state. (KOSU)

Voters approve school bonds in Catoosa and Pretty Water. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma to stop accepting Section 8 applications amid housing shortage. (Oklahoma Voice)

Suspected wanted in shooting near Wynnewood is found dead. (NewsOK)

An Ada man who spent 30 years in prison finally gets exonerated. (NewsOK)

Four Oklahomans face heavy penalties for killing endangered whooping cranes. (KOSU)

The state Supreme Court rules in on inmate reimbursement rates. (Oklahoma Voice)

Chief justice says judge should be removed for mocking texts. (NewsOK)

Methodist churches react to high court ruling against them in disaffiliation attempt. (NewsOK)

CEO of Phillips 66 says facilities in the Middle East are safe. (Tulsa World)

Concerns are rising over a CO2 pipeline in the Midwest. (KOSU)

Agencies are working to stop illegal dumping. (KOSU)

The risk of wildfires grows as harvest begins and drought lingers. (KOSU)

States are working to deal with declining aquafer levels. (KOSU)

Edmond’s Pelican Bay is “hemorrhaging” water. (KOSU)

The OKC Zoo is extending the finish of its Exhibition Africa. (NewsOK)

Tulsa’s Mayor says a supermarket near the Performing Arts Center is unnecessary. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma artist Zach Bryan adds a third BOK show. (Tulsa World)

The true number of Osage Reign of Terror victims remains unknown. (Tulsa World)

"Killers of the Flower Moon" shines light on tragedy, but there's more to the story. (KOSU)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” actress is grateful Native stories are being told. (Tulsa World)

Remembering the life of Lillie Morrell Burkhart. (KOSU)