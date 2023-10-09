Headlines: Transgender care banned, Catholic charter school & Sooner football polling

Oklahoma’s ban on transgender care for minor gets upheld. (Tulsa World)

Lawmakers study the issue of corporal punishment against student with disabilities. (KOSU)

OHCA faces lawsuit over its health care exchange. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma lawmakers consider more transparency in budget process. (Oklahoma Voice)

Congressman Hern backs off bid for House Speaker. (Tulsa World)

State board considers contracting on Catholic charter school. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma County Commissioners are considering the land for a new jail. (NewsOK)

Rise in teen violence stirs debate. (NewsOK)

Blighted properties provide affordable housing to give a second chance to people. (Tulsa World)

Study finds Oklahomans of color are disproportionately sued over debt. (Oklahoma Watch)

Two northeast Oklahoma schools hold bond election on Tuesday, (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma voters should check registration status. (Tulsa World)

Bipartisan effort hopes to recruit poll workers. (Tulsa World)

Turnpike Authority opponents call its social media monitoring “spying”. (NewsOK)

Restraints fail to stop spread of industrial chicken farms. (NewsOK)

Racism and greed led to the Osage Reign of Terror. (Tulsa World)

FBI files connect Osage killings to the Tulsa Race Massacre. (Tulsa World)

Osage language revitalization efforts soar. (Tulsa World)

Osage Nation to honor ballet legends. (Tulsa World)

Indigenous People’s Day celebrations. (Tulsa World)

“To Kill a Mockingbird” starring Richard Thomas comes to OKC. (NewsOK)

New Edmond comic store provides “Sanctuary” and Christian message. (NewsOK)

New OKC arena supporters and economists disagree. (NewsOK)

Sooners jump to fifth in the Associated Press College Football Poll. (Tulsa World)