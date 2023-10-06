Headlines: Private school tax credit, Methodist churches’ ruling, Red River Rivalry

Tax Commission releases rules for private and homeschool tax credits. (KOSU)

Panel finds Race Massacre reparation guidance is falling short. (Tulsa World)

Legislative study calls for moratorium on the death penalty. (NewsOK)

State leaders say they want more transparency in budget process. (KOSU)

Tulsa Schools is working to improve reading through Walk to Read. (Tulsa World)

Concerns are growing over high temperatures in state prisons. (Oklahoma Watch)

State Supreme Court rules against Methodist churches in exit plan. (NewsOK)

Oklahomans are helping keep track of migrating monarch butterflies. (KOSU)

Turkey Mountain expansion gets $2M donation. (Tulsa World)

Former Brown’s Bakery is getting restored to original appearance. (NewsOK)

“Rumble Fish” shot in Tulsa celebrates 40 years. (Tulsa World)

Black Wall Street docuseries return tonight. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma gets set to celebrate Indigenous People’s Day. (NewsOK)

Arts groups can start applying for COVID relief funds. (NewsOK)

Three-day celebration of imagination is happening at the Gathering Place. (Tulsa World)

OU/Texas rivalry dates back more than a century. (NewsOK)