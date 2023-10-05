Headlines: Special session ends, manhunt in southern Oklahoma & Tallchief sisters honored

Special session to cut taxes ends as House adjourns for now. (NewsOK)

State House Speaker calls for vote on tax cuts with no more study. (Tulsa World)

Congressman Kevin Hern throws hat in the ring for House Speaker. (Tulsa World)

Law enforcement seek 25-year-old man after shooting in southern Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

OSBI looks into accusations of shooting by a Garfield County judge. (NewsOK)

High court rejects challenge to the leader for the Medical Marijuana Authority. (NewsOK)

October marks domestic violence awareness month. (KOSU)

Officials say education is the key to the fentanyl fight. (Tulsa World)

OSU gets $10M to research indigenous health disparities. (KOSU)

United Methodist conference names churches for exit meeting. (NewsOK)

USDA expands universal school meal program for Oklahoma schools. (NewsOK)

Farmers want more money for crop support programs. (KOSU)

Broken Arrow moves forward with plans for a new amphitheater. (Tulsa World)

Oktoberfest 2023 poster unveiled. (Tulsa World)

Chickasaw Nation donates to Science Museum Planetarium. (NewsOK)

The famed Tallchief sisters are having a moment this month in Tulsa. (KOSU)