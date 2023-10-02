Headlines: State agency meetings, Race Massacre graves & “Reservation Dogs” ends

Study shows many state agency meetings are getting canceled. (Oklahoma Watch)

Public access remains limited at state Board of Education meetings. (Oklahoma Voice)

State Superintendent Ryan Walters defends testimony to Congress. (KOSU)

Walters’ parent watch request garners troll responses. (The Frontier)

Former OSSM students share stories of toxic culture. (Oklahoma Watch)

50 years after integration at Tulsa Public Schools. (Tulsa World)

Latest Oaklawn cemetery search ends. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma County Jail faces another lawsuit. (NewsOK)

OKC looks to get funding for high crime areas. (NewsOK)

A look at how the Osage people became rich before the Reign of Terror. (Tulsa World)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” prompts new art exhibit. (Tulsa World)

Osage Nation wardrobe consultant calls “Flower Moon” life-changing. (Tulsa World)

Tribal advocates defend citizenship as political, not racial for college admissions. (NewsOK)

Downtown OKC businesses see only partial recovery. (NewsOK)

Downtown Tulsa library offers telehealth booth. (Tulsa World)

Sand Springs celebrates new innovation lab. (Tulsa World)

BMX and OSU partner on treating elite athletes. (KOSU)

2023 Theatre Crude Fringe Fest opens this week in OKC. (NewsOK)

Filmmaker Sterlin Harjo talks about “Reservation Dogs” and future. (Tulsa World)