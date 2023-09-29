© 2021 KOSU
Donate
The KOSU Daily

Headlines: Education budget cuts, tribal gaming compacts & fall festivals begin

Published September 29, 2023 at 6:17 AM CDT
Local headlines for Friday, September 29, 2023

State Superintendent Ryan Walters wants to cut common education’s budget. (NewsOK)

A look at Superintendent Walters’ partnership with PragerU. (KOSU)

Tulsa Public Schools gives state Board of Education its first monthly update. (Tulsa World)

Congressman Frank Lucas says nothing good comes from a shutdown. (Tulsa World)

AG Drummond wants to represent Oklahoma in gaming compacts lawsuit. (KOSU)

Tribal leaders call for state to return to compact negotiating table. (KOSU)

Cherokee Tribe give $150K to Tulsa. (Tulsa World)

Court ruling move Muskogee Freedmen closer to citizenship. (KOSU)

Afghan refugees in Oklahoma await permanent status. (KOSU)

Bartlesville looks to get a battery recycling plant. (KOSU)

“Rebuilding Black Wall Street” features Tulsans working toward better future. (Tulsa World)

Osage citizens attend premiere for “Killers of the Flower Moon”. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma City kicks off campaign for new Thunder arena. (NewsOK)

TU comes out big in its conference opener against Temple. (Tulsa World)

Fall in Oklahoma means events for the whole family. (NewsOK)

