Headlines: Vasectomy procedures increasing, federal shutdown impact & quail populations

Abortion ban in Oklahoma is leading to an increase in vasectomies. (Oklahoma Voice)

Lawmakers plan to study changes in the death penalty. (NewsOK)

Tulsa Schools is giving its first monthly update to the state Board of Education. (Tulsa World)

A federal shutdown could impact thousands in Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

Contractors are still working to clean up NW OKC oil spill. (NewsOK)

A look at getting COVID-19 tests sent to your home. (NewsOK)

Muscogee judge rules in favor of Freedmen. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa County DA calls on overhaul of state’s mental health system. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa mourns the loss of former police chief and county commissioner. (Tulsa World)

A replica of the Vietnam Wall comes to El Reno. (NewsOK)

Quail population are rising just in time for hunting season. (KOSU)