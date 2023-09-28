© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The KOSU Daily

Headlines: Vasectomy procedures increasing, federal shutdown impact & quail populations

Published September 28, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Local headlines for Thursday, September 28, 2023

Abortion ban in Oklahoma is leading to an increase in vasectomies. (Oklahoma Voice)

Lawmakers plan to study changes in the death penalty. (NewsOK)

Tulsa Schools is giving its first monthly update to the state Board of Education. (Tulsa World)

A federal shutdown could impact thousands in Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

Contractors are still working to clean up NW OKC oil spill. (NewsOK)

A look at getting COVID-19 tests sent to your home. (NewsOK)

Muscogee judge rules in favor of Freedmen. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa County DA calls on overhaul of state’s mental health system. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa mourns the loss of former police chief and county commissioner. (Tulsa World)

A replica of the Vietnam Wall comes to El Reno. (NewsOK)

Quail population are rising just in time for hunting season. (KOSU)

Tags
The KOSU Daily Headlines
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content