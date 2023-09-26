Headlines: Grocery tax cut stalls, Chinese language contract & OKC Bartender Smackdown

Grocery sales tax cut gets cut from the special session. (Oklahoma Voice)

Study shows young Oklahomans are less likely to vote in 2024. (Oklahoma Voice)

Governor Stitt forms task force to look into artificial intelligence. (KOSU)

Booker T. Washington cancels Chinese language contract. (Tulsa World)

Sapulpa School bond survives manual recount. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma County DA selects grand jury to investigate police shootings. (NewsOK)

Northwest Oklahoma City is looking to clean up after an oil geyser. (KOSU)

Energy Executive Harold Hamm says oil and gas are key to security. (NewsOK)

ONEOK finalizes buyout of Magellan. (Tulsa World)

New insurance program comes to Oklahoma. (KOSU)

Osage County sheriff drops request for reality show. (Tulsa World)

Bartenders pour out spirits for a good cause. (NewsOK)