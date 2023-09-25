Headlines: Winter storm spending, Catholic charter school, OKPOP memorabilia

Corporation Commissioner calls for a better audit on 2021 winter storm spending. (NewsOK)

Lawmakers are looking into eastern red cedars. (Tulsa World)

Study looks into ways to improve Oklahoma’s initiative process. (Oklahoma Watch)

Governor hopes for better outcome on tax cuts in upcoming special session. (Tulsa World)

Laws muddy abortion access. (Oklahoma Watch)

Tribal leaders are rebuking Stitt’s new native liaison. (Tulsa World)

Effort looks to give more broadband access in rural areas. (NewsOK)

Congressman Lucas heads back to U.S. Capitol after recovering from bull attack. (NewsOK)

OKC plans to host national Republican women’s convention. (Oklahoma Voice)

Oklahoma ranks fifth in the nation for resignations. (Tulsa World)

Attorney General announces marijuana group focused on organized crime. (Tulsa World)

Catholic charter school draws national groups. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma schools face substitute teacher shortage. (Oklahoma Voice)

Event on Friday honors Black educators. (Tulsa World)

Changes are coming to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. (NewsOK)

Tulsa is looking for operator for homeless shelter. (Tulsa World)

Organization helping the homeless celebrates 10 years, (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma City is getting more than $50M for wastewater projects. (KOSU)

Liberal Methodist church one of the few left leaning churches to leave denomination. (NewsOK)

Soil health practices might also have economic benefits for farmers. (KOSU)

Transportation officials look to widen I-35 Red River Bridge. (NewsOK)

Tulsa is seeking public input on its 71st street retail corridor. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa Animal Shelter looks to app to get more adoptions. (Tulsa World)

President and CEO of United Way steps down from job. (NewsOK)

Library event benefits adult literacy. (Tulsa World)

Monarch butterflies make their way into Oklahoma. (KOSU)

OKPOP celebrates Okie movie star James Garner. (Tulsa World)