Headlines: Glynn Simmons exonerated, Race Massacre discovery & plains spotted skunk

Judge approves exoneration of man after serving nearly 50 years in prison. (NewsOK)

State plans to execute third death row inmate of the year this morning. (KOSU)

Oklahoma County Jail reports its seventh inmate death. (NewsOK)

Researchers excavate a “large crate” in search for Race Massacre burials. (Tulsa World)

Attorneys seek to dismiss lawsuit against first religious charter school. (Tulsa World)

Report shows agency heads in Oklahoma are getting hefty pay raises. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa City Council fails to pass anti-discrimination ordinance. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa County weighs expanding its courthouse. (Tulsa World)

Event helps Afghans with immigration and social services. (NewsOK)

Historical Society considers returning headrights to Osage Nation. (KOSU)

Federal officials say the plains spotted skunk is not at risk of extinction despite concerns. (KOSU)