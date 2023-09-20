Headlines: Ryan Walters testimony, judicial pay raises & "Mr. Belvedere"

State Superintendent Ryan Walters testifies before Congress. (Tulsa World)

Legislative panel finds industrial hemp could boost rural economies. (NewsOK)

OMMA officials shut down five marijuana growing operations. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma plans to execute Anthony Sanchez tomorrow. (NewsOK)

Board recommends 17% pay increase for Oklahoma judges. (Tulsa World)

Court hears decade-long legal fight over the future of a wind farm in Osage County. (KOSU)

Southern Baptists expel church and pastor over blackface and Native caricature. (AP)

Religious private schools look to expansion with new tax credits. (Oklahoma Voice)

Creek County plans recount of Sapulpa school bond vote. (Tulsa World)

U.S. Department of Education names the Blue Ribbon Schools in Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)

Debate grows over crop insurance. (KOSU)

Home prices in OKC dip from July to August. (NewsOK)

OKPOP plans preview event for James Garner collection. (Tulsa World)

New film hopes to save OKC’s last black cinema. (NewsOK)

Author inspired by “Miss Belvedere” car buried in 1957 comes to Tulsa. (Tulsa World)