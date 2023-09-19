Headlines: High school citizenship test, TPS embezzlement charges & Red River Food Fight

New state law requires high school students pass citizenship test. (Oklahoma Voice)

Lawmakers take up issue of corporal punishment on students with disabilities. (NewsOK)

State looks at whether drivers should be taxed per mile. (Oklahoma Voice)

Activists say the state’s initiative process is in danger. (Tulsa World)

State wants to offer Narcan for free. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma City University is offering a one-year Nursing Degree. (NewsOK)

Tulsa Public Schools hires special counsel. (Tulsa World)

Former TPS employee executive charged in embezzlement case. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma ranks among the highest in the nation for poverty. (KOSU)

Norman prepares to host its first suicide prevention walk. (KOSU)

Plans to build a six-story parking garage in Bricktown are back on track. (NewsOK)

New owners of BOK and Cox Centers announces general manager. (Tulsa World)

Disney on Ice presents shortened versions of “Encanto” and “Frozen”. (NewsOK)

OKC Council member pushes for workforce package to Thunder arena plan. (NewsOK)

Food pantries in Texas and Oklahoma kick off friendly rivalry. (NewsOK)