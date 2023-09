Headlines: Tribal Liaison controversy, New TPS leader & Reservation Dogs town

Tribal liaison appointment draws criticism. (NewsOK)

Lawmakers consider ranked choice voting for Oklahoma. (Oklahoma Watch)

Oklahoma poll workers are getting a raise for the 2024 elections. (Oklahoma Voice)

Oklahoma delegation looks to concessions ahead of government shutdown. (NewsOK)

A new leader takes over at Tulsa Public Schools. (Tulsa World)

Former TPS Superintendent looks back on career. (Tulsa World)

Nonprofit looks for tutors to help Tulsa-area students read better. (Tulsa World)

OCPS considers sale of abandoned school. (NewsOK)

More state's are offering universal free lunch. (KOSU)

Sand Springs student learn about nature and monarch butterflies. (Tulsa World)

New COVID booster shots could come to Oklahoma this month. (Tulsa World)

Clinic helps veterans seeking a safe space. (Tulsa World)

Osage County undersheriff pushes for reality series in his office. (Tulsa World)

How to save as insurance rates soar. (NewsOK)

OKC-based venture capital firm reaches $80M. (Tulsa World)

Farmers’ Almanac predicts a snowy winter ahead. (NewsOK)

Earthworms are impacting Oklahoma lawns. (NewsOK)

Gilcrease raises $10M in matching funds for new facility. (Tulsa World)

OKC’s National Cowboy Museum is getting immersive exhibit. (Tulsa World)

A look at Oklahoma City’s ongoing MAPS projects. (NewsOK)

Bricktown celebrates 40 years. (NewsOK)

Reservation Dogs makes a fictional Oklahoma town come alive. (NewsOK)