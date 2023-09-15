Headlines: Special Session reactions, grave excavations & State Fair opens

House and Senate leaders split on state income tax. (NewsOK)

Governor Stitt appoints his Deputy Chief of Staff as Secretary of State. (Tulsa World)

Nonpartisan national organization picks Oklahoma Ag Secretary to lead group. (NewsOK)

An investigation against Superintendent Ryan Walters gets rebuffed. (Tulsa World)

Controversial teacher recruitment bonus looks to pay more than 500 educators. (KOSU)

Race Massacre grave excavation teams discover two burial peaks. (Tulsa World)

Spiritual advisor for death row inmate asks Gov. Stitt for reprieve. (KOSU)

OU Board of Regents approves renovations at the College of Nursing. (KOSU)

State Department official says Artificial Intelligence standards are critical. (Tulsa World)

Researchers are looking over heat island data collected in OKC. (KOSU)

Tulsa’s Promenade Mall is closing on Sunday. (Tulsa World)

Bob Dylan Center plans gala weekend in October. (Tulsa World)

OKC Mayor David Holt gets named to Time’s “100 Next”. (NewsOK)

Questions surround a possible tax hike in new OKC arena for Thunder. (NewsOK)

Edmond residents are facing an increase in water and sewer rates. (KOSU)

OSU brings well water testing to county fairs. (KOSU)

State Fair opens with new attractions and familiar favorites (NewsOK)