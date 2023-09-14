Headlines: Special Session reaction, COVID-19 booster shots & Wanda Jackson portrait
Local headlines for Thursday, September 14, 2023
Senate leader questions Governor Stitt’s tax plan in special session. (KOSU)
Updated COVID-19 booster shots are coming to Oklahoma, (KOSU)
Judge denies stay of execution for death row inmate Anthony Sanchez. (NewsOK)
Supreme Court agrees to hear conservative arguments against tribal compacts. (NewsOK)
Justices split on rehearing Edmond Schools quarantine case. (NewsOK)
High court declines case on marijuana license fee hikes. (NewsOK)
State Superintendent Ryan Walters appears at right wing group meeting. (Tulsa World)
90 northeast Oklahoma seniors make National Merit semifinals. (Tulsa World)
Attorney General considers lawsuit over “forever chemicals”. (KOSU)
FBI agents raid home of Continental Resources fraudster. (NewsOK)
Tulsa City Council hears from grocers on shopping cart issue. (Tulsa World)
New horizontal apartments arrive in OKC. (KOSU)
Pryor’s Mid America Park is still looking for a “mega project”. (Tulsa World)
First Americans Museum draws young people during interfaith tour. (NewsOK)
Killer of the Flower Moon releases new trailer. (KOSU)
Rockabilly icon Wanda Jackson gets a portrait at the State Capitol. (Tulsa World)