Headlines: New Thunder arena, election results & Wanda Jackson portrait

Published September 13, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT
Local headlines for Wednesday, September 13, 2023

OKC mayor proposes plan for new Thunder arena. (NewsOK)

Elections end with mixed results across the state. (KOSU)

Governor Stitt’s call for a special session gets mixed reactions and silence. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma woman files a challenge to the state’s anti-abortion laws. (Tulsa World)

Acting chair of the Parole Board denies sexual misconduct. (NewsOK)

The Statewide Virtual School Board grapples with its member eligibility. (KOSU)

Western Heights hiring a drag performer as a principal causes division. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma City plans a new 330-bed mental health hospital. (NewsOK)

Tulsa announces plans for an Asian Affairs Commission. (Tulsa World)

Federal funds hope to get more farm fresh food in schools. (KOSU)

Things to do this week in northeast Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)

Philbrook acquires 2021 creation by groundbreaking Black artist. (Tulsa World)

2023 State Fair attendees will get a glimpse of new coliseum. (NewsOK)

Hall of Famer Wanda Jackson gets portrait at the State Capitol. (NewsOK)

The KOSU Daily Headlines
